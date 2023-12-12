Tuesday 12/12 Insider Buying Report: F, PLNT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Ford Motor's Chief EV, Digital & Design Off, John Douglas Field, made a $2.01M buy of F, purchasing 182,000 shares at a cost of $11.05 each. Field was up about 0.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with F trading as high as $11.14 at last check today. Ford Motor is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, Interim CEO Craig R. Benson bought $681,464 worth of Planet Fitness, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $68.15 each. Planet Fitness is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. So far Benson is in the green, up about 2.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $70.13.

