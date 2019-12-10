Tuesday 12/10 Insider Buying Report: WDAY, OXY

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Workday (WDAY)'s Director, Lee J. Styslinger III, made a $1.65M purchase of WDAY, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $164.54 each. Workday is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Styslinger III in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Director William R. Klesse bought $388,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY), buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $38.82 each. Before this latest buy, Klesse bought OXY at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.63M at an average of $43.03 per share. Occidental Petroleum Corp is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. Investors can pick up OXY at a price even lower than Klesse did, with shares trading as low as $37.38 at last check today which is 3.7% under Klesse's purchase price.

