Tuesday 12/10 Insider Buying Report: ICCH, CTSO

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, ICC Holdings' Chief Financial Officer, Michael R. Smith, made a $68,400 purchase of ICCH, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $13.68 each. ICC Holdings is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Smith made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $139,594 shares at a cost of $14.00 each.

And at Cytosorbents, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Phillip P. Chan who bought 16,500 shares for a cost of $3.60 each, for a trade totaling $59,400. Cytosorbents is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Chan was up about 4.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CTSO trading as high as $3.77 at last check today.

