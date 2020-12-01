Markets
Tuesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: RAIL, TRST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At FreightCar America, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 27,500 shares of RAIL, for a cost of $2.13 each, for a total investment of $58,567. Meyer was up about 34.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RAIL trading as high as $2.87 in trading on Tuesday. FreightCar America Inc is trading off about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Meyer in the past year.

And at Trustco Bank, there was insider buying on Friday, by EVP & CHIEF RISK OFFICER Robert M. Leonard who bought 7,252 shares for a cost of $6.21 each, for a trade totaling $45,035. Before this latest buy, Leonard bought TRST at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $161,147 at an average of $5.55 per share. Trustco Bank is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday.

