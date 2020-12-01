Tuesday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: EIG, JMP

Markets
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Employers Holdings' Director, James R. Kroner, made a $98,496 purchase of EIG, buying 3,200 shares at a cost of $30.78 each. So far Kroner is in the green, up about 2.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.68. Employers Holdings is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday.

And at JMP Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by Craig R. Johnson who bought 15,000 shares at a cost of $2.99 each, for a trade totaling $44,794. Before this latest buy, Johnson purchased JMP on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $98,621 at an average of $2.82 per share. JMP Group is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

