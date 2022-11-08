Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Global Payments, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director M. Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of GPN, at a cost of $95.26 each, for a total investment of $499,829. Woods was up about 7.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GPN trading as high as $101.97 at last check today. Global Payments is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Friday, Director Richard F. Wallman bought $390,000 worth of Roper Technologies, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $390.00 a piece. Roper Technologies is trading up about 1.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Wallman is in the green, up about 8.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $424.10.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: GPN, ROP

