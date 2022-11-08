Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Black Stone Minerals' CEO and Chairman, Thomas L. Carter Jr., made a $968,742 buy of BSM, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $19.37 a piece. So far Carter Jr. is in the green, up about 2.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $19.91. Black Stone Minerals is trading down about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Carter Jr. purchased BSM on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.37M at an average of $15.82 per share.

And at South Plains Financial, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Noe G. Valles who bought 30,000 shares for a cost of $29.00 each, for a trade totaling $870,000. Before this latest buy, Valles made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $664,250 shares for a cost of $26.57 a piece. South Plains Financial is trading up about 3.5% on the day Tuesday. Valles was up about 8.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SPFI trading as high as $31.49 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: BSM, SPFI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.