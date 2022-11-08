Markets
BSM

Tuesday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: BSM, SPFI

November 08, 2022 — 10:31 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Black Stone Minerals' CEO and Chairman, Thomas L. Carter Jr., made a $968,742 buy of BSM, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $19.37 a piece. So far Carter Jr. is in the green, up about 2.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $19.91. Black Stone Minerals is trading down about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Carter Jr. purchased BSM on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.37M at an average of $15.82 per share.

And at South Plains Financial, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Noe G. Valles who bought 30,000 shares for a cost of $29.00 each, for a trade totaling $870,000. Before this latest buy, Valles made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $664,250 shares for a cost of $26.57 a piece. South Plains Financial is trading up about 3.5% on the day Tuesday. Valles was up about 8.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SPFI trading as high as $31.49 at last check today.

Tuesday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: BSM, SPFI
VIDEO: Tuesday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: BSM, SPFI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSM
SPFI

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter