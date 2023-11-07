Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, CHAIRMAN AND CEO William J. McMorrow bought $1.23M worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $12.32 a piece. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is trading down about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to grab KW even cheaper than McMorrow did, with shares trading as low as $11.79 at last check today -- that's 4.3% under McMorrow's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: KW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.