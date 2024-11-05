As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Columbus McKinnon, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO David J. Wilson bought 31,300 shares of CMCO, for a cost of $32.02 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Columbus McKinnon is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar purchased $500,866 worth of iRhythm Technologies, purchasing 6,664 shares at a cost of $75.16 each. iRhythm Technologies is trading up about 6.3% on the day Tuesday. So far Talwalkar is in the green, up about 17.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $88.64.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/5 Insider Buying Report: CMCO, IRTC

