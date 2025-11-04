As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Fiserv's Director, Lance M. Fritz, made a $651,800 buy of FI, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $65.18 each. Fiserv Inc is trading down about 1.9% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Fritz in the past twelve months.

And at Merchants Bancorp, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO of Merchants Capital Michael R. Dury who bought 15,500 shares at a cost of $31.64 each, for a trade totaling $490,420. Before this latest buy, Dury purchased MBIN at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $869,798 at an average of $31.97 per share. Merchants Bancorp is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/4 Insider Buying Report: FI, MBIN

