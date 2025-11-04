As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Cigna Group's CEO, David Cordani, made a $999,916 purchase of CI, buying 4,134 shares at a cost of $241.88 a piece. So far Cordani is in the green, up about 9.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $263.71. The Cigna Group is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cordani in the past twelve months.

And at Arthur J. Gallagher, there was insider buying on Monday, by Vice President Michael Robert Pesch who purchased 4,000 shares for a cost of $247.12 each, for a total investment of $988,488. Before this latest buy, Pesch made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $18,784 shares for a cost of $318.37 each. Arthur J. Gallagher is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to snag AJG even cheaper than Pesch did, with the stock changing hands as low as $242.70 at last check today -- that's 1.8% under Pesch's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/4 Insider Buying Report: CI, AJG

