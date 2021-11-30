Tuesday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: RVNC, JWN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Revance Therapeutics' CEO, Mark J. Foley, made a $515,924 purchase of RVNC, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $12.90 each. Revance Therapeutics is trading up about 5.9% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Foley in the past twelve months.

And at Nordstrom, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Bradley D. Tilden who purchased 22,000 shares at a cost of $21.27 each, for a total investment of $467,988. Nordstrom is trading down about 7.8% on the day Tuesday.

