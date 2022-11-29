Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, ViewRay's Director, Susan C. Schnabel, made a $117,410 buy of VRAY, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $4.70 each. ViewRay is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Schnabel purchased VRAY on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $234,325 at an average of $3.12 per share.

And also on Monday, Beat Kahli bought $109,900 worth of Voxx International, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $10.99 a piece. Before this latest buy, Kahli purchased VOXX on 108 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $14.7M at an average of $9.33 per share. Voxx International is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to grab VOXX at a price even lower than Kahli did, with the stock trading as low as $10.62 at last check today -- that's 3.3% under Kahli's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: VRAY, VOXX

