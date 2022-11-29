Markets
VRAY

Tuesday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: VRAY, VOXX

November 29, 2022 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, ViewRay's Director, Susan C. Schnabel, made a $117,410 buy of VRAY, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $4.70 each. ViewRay is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Schnabel purchased VRAY on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $234,325 at an average of $3.12 per share.

And also on Monday, Beat Kahli bought $109,900 worth of Voxx International, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $10.99 a piece. Before this latest buy, Kahli purchased VOXX on 108 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $14.7M at an average of $9.33 per share. Voxx International is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to grab VOXX at a price even lower than Kahli did, with the stock trading as low as $10.62 at last check today -- that's 3.3% under Kahli's purchase price.

Tuesday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: VRAY, VOXX
VIDEO: Tuesday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: VRAY, VOXX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRAY
VOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.