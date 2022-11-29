Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tidewater, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Robert Robotti bought 66,501 shares of TDW, for a cost of $30.05 each, for a total investment of $2M. Tidewater is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Robotti bought TDW on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $22.23M at an average of $22.22 per share.

And at Cosmos Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Grigorios Siokas who bought 801,261 shares at a cost of $0.62 each, for a total investment of $497,984. Before this latest buy, Siokas made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.5M shares for a cost of $0.12 each. Cosmos Holdings is trading up about 23.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Siokas is in the green, up about 35.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.84.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: TDW, COSM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.