As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NewtekOne, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,232 shares of NEWT, at a cost of $12.99 each, for a total investment of $67,967. So far Sloane is in the green, up about 4.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.53. NewtekOne is trading down about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Sloane bought NEWT at 9 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $474,555 at an average of $13.96 per share.

And at TC Bancshares, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Joshua Travis Bryant who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $13.00 each, for a trade totaling $65,000. Before this latest buy, Bryant bought TCBC on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $72,525 at an average of $14.39 per share. TC Bancsharesis trading off about 0.7% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/28 Insider Buying Report: NEWT, TCBC

