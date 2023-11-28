News & Insights

Tuesday 11/28 Insider Buying Report: KMPR, RRBI

November 28, 2023 — 01:33 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Kemper's Director, George N. Cochran, made a $42,750 buy of KMPR, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $42.75 a piece. Kemper is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Red River Bancshares, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Teddy Ray Price who purchased 508 shares for a cost of $51.18 each, for a total investment of $25,999. Before this latest buy, Price purchased RRBI at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $127,195 at an average of $47.96 per share. Red River Bancshares is trading up about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. Investors can grab RRBI even cheaper than Price did, with shares changing hands as low as $50.36 at last check today -- that's 1.6% below Price's purchase price.

