Tuesday 11/26 Insider Buying Report: VTYX, NGNE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Ventyx Biosciences' CEO AND PRESIDENT, Raju Mohan, made a $959,889 purchase of VTYX, buying 500,000 shares at a cost of $1.92 each. Mohan was up about 24.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VTYX trading as high as $2.38 at last check today. Ventyx Biosciences is trading up about 14.8% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Mohan in the past year.

And at Neurogene, there was insider buying on Friday, by CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic who bought 24,000 shares at a cost of $20.48 each, for a trade totaling $491,400. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cvijic in the past year. Neurogene is trading up about 14% on the day Tuesday. Cvijic was up about 31.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NGNE trading as high as $26.85 at last check today.

