As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Joan Lordi Amble purchased 2,000 shares of BAH, at a cost of $147.13 each, for a total investment of $294,260. So far Amble is in the green, up about 1.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $149.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is trading up about 0.6% on the day Tuesday.

And at Agrify, there was insider buying on Friday, by Interim CEO Benjamin Kovler who bought 5,840 shares for a cost of $45.74 each, for a total investment of $267,115. Agrify is trading up about 28.4% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/26 Insider Buying Report: BAH, AGFY

