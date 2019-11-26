Tuesday 11/26 Insider Buying Report: KRTX, MTEM

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director James Healy purchased 156,250 shares of KRTX, at a cost of $96.00 each, for a total investment of $15M. Bargain hunters are able to grab KRTX even cheaper than Healy did, with the stock changing hands as low as $75.08 in trading on Tuesday which is 21.8% under Healy's purchase price. Karuna Therapeutics is trading off about 8.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Healy made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $11.2M shares at a cost of $16.00 each.

And on Thursday, Director Scott D. Morenstein bought $3.75M worth of Molecular Templates (MTEM), buying 468,750 shares at a cost of $8.00 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Morenstein in the past twelve months. Molecular Templates is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday. So far Morenstein is in the green, up about 38.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.09.

