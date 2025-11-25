Tuesday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: NOV, HFWA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, NOV's, Christian S. Kendall, made a $1.01M purchase of NOV, buying 70,000 shares at a cost of $14.46 a piece. So far Kendall is in the green, up about 4.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.12. NOV is trading down about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kendall in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, President Bryan McDonald bought $426,446 worth of Heritage Financial, buying 19,106 shares at a cost of $22.32 each. Heritage Financial is trading up about 3.3% on the day Tuesday. So far McDonald is in the green, up about 8.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.18.

