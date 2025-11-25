Markets
Tuesday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: NOV, HFWA

November 25, 2025 — 10:47 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, NOV's, Christian S. Kendall, made a $1.01M purchase of NOV, buying 70,000 shares at a cost of $14.46 a piece. So far Kendall is in the green, up about 4.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.12. NOV is trading down about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kendall in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, President Bryan McDonald bought $426,446 worth of Heritage Financial, buying 19,106 shares at a cost of $22.32 each. Heritage Financial is trading up about 3.3% on the day Tuesday. So far McDonald is in the green, up about 8.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.18.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

