Tuesday 11/24 Insider Buying Report: OLMA, COTY

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Olema Pharmaceuticals' Director, G. Walmsley Graham, made a $22.04M buy of OLMA, purchasing 1,160,000 shares at a cost of $19.00 each. Graham was up about 189.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OLMA trading as high as $54.94 at last check today. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Graham in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Director Johannes P. Huth bought $6.2M worth of Coty, buying 1,000,000 shares at a cost of $6.20 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Huth in the past twelve months. Coty is trading up about 5.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Huth is in the green, up about 22.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.59.

