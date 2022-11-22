As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Beyond Air's Director, Robert Carey, made a $294,000 buy of XAIR, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $5.88 each. Beyond Air is trading down about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Carey purchased XAIR at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $720,322 at an average of $7.90 per share.

And at Lpl Financial Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by EVP, CAO and Treasurer Brent Simonich who purchased 920 shares at a cost of $219.15 each, for a total investment of $201,618. This purchase marks the first one filed by Simonich in the past year. Lpl Financial Holdings is trading up about 4.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Simonich is in the green, up about 6.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $233.53.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/22 Insider Buying Report: XAIR, LPLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.