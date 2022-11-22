Markets
XAIR

Tuesday 11/22 Insider Buying Report: XAIR, LPLA

November 22, 2022 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Beyond Air's Director, Robert Carey, made a $294,000 buy of XAIR, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $5.88 each. Beyond Air is trading down about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Carey purchased XAIR at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $720,322 at an average of $7.90 per share.

And at Lpl Financial Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by EVP, CAO and Treasurer Brent Simonich who purchased 920 shares at a cost of $219.15 each, for a total investment of $201,618. This purchase marks the first one filed by Simonich in the past year. Lpl Financial Holdings is trading up about 4.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Simonich is in the green, up about 6.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $233.53.

Tuesday 11/22 Insider Buying Report: XAIR, LPLA
VIDEO: Tuesday 11/22 Insider Buying Report: XAIR, LPLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XAIR
LPLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.