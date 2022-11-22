As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, NRX Pharmaceuticals' Director, Chaim Hurvitz, made a $514,905 buy of NRXP, purchasing 500,000 shares at a cost of $1.03 a piece. Hurvitz was up about 9.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NRXP trading as high as $1.13 in trading on Tuesday. NRX Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 12.4% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/22 Insider Buying Report: NRXP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.