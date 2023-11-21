Tuesday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: VYX, SRBK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At NCR Voyix, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director James G. Kelly bought 64,200 shares of VYX, for a cost of $15.50 each, for a total investment of $995,100. Kelly was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VYX trading as high as $16.12 at last check today. NCR Voyix is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.
And at SR Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Executive Chair David M. Orbach who purchased 62,500 shares at a cost of $9.34 each, for a total investment of $583,940. SR Bancorp is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.
