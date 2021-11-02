Tuesday 11/2 Insider Buying Report: KEX

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at oe noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Kirby's Director, Barry E. Davis, made a $528,818 buy of KEX, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $52.88 each. Davis was up about 4.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KEX trading as high as $55.09 at last check today. Kirby is trading down about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

