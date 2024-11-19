News & Insights

Markets
GO

Tuesday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: GO, DOUG

November 19, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Grocery Outlet Holding's Director, Erik D. Ragatz, made a $2.01M buy of GO, purchasing 110,000 shares at a cost of $18.25 each. Grocery Outlet Holding is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ragatz purchased GO at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.12M at an average of $22.87 per share.

And at Douglas Elliman, there was insider buying on Monday, by Michael Liebowitz who bought 1,081,414 shares for a cost of $1.68 each, for a trade totaling $1.82M. Before this latest buy, Liebowitz made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $232,930 shares at a cost of $1.18 a piece. Douglas Elliman is trading up about 9.2% on the day Tuesday. Liebowitz was up about 28.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DOUG trading as high as $2.16 at last check today.

Tuesday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: GO, DOUGVIDEO: Tuesday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: GO, DOUG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did -> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value -> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GO
DOUG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.