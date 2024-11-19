As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Grocery Outlet Holding's Director, Erik D. Ragatz, made a $2.01M buy of GO, purchasing 110,000 shares at a cost of $18.25 each. Grocery Outlet Holding is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ragatz purchased GO at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.12M at an average of $22.87 per share.

And at Douglas Elliman, there was insider buying on Monday, by Michael Liebowitz who bought 1,081,414 shares for a cost of $1.68 each, for a trade totaling $1.82M. Before this latest buy, Liebowitz made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $232,930 shares at a cost of $1.18 a piece. Douglas Elliman is trading up about 9.2% on the day Tuesday. Liebowitz was up about 28.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DOUG trading as high as $2.16 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: GO, DOUG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.