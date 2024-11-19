News & Insights

Markets
ANGI

Tuesday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: ANGI, MPAA

November 19, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Angi, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Jeffrey W. Kip bought 250,000 shares of ANGI, for a cost of $1.72 each, for a total investment of $430,000. Kip was up about 19.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ANGI trading as high as $2.06 in trading on Tuesday. Angi is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kip in the past year.

And on Thursday, Douglas B. Trussler bought $343,000 worth of Motorcar Parts of America, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $6.86 a piece. Before this latest buy, Trussler bought MPAA on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $990,319 at an average of $5.82 per share. Motorcar Parts of America is trading up about 4.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Trussler is in the green, up about 1.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.96.

Tuesday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: ANGI, MPAAVIDEO: Tuesday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: ANGI, MPAA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did -> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value -> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANGI
MPAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.