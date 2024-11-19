Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Angi, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Jeffrey W. Kip bought 250,000 shares of ANGI, for a cost of $1.72 each, for a total investment of $430,000. Kip was up about 19.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ANGI trading as high as $2.06 in trading on Tuesday. Angi is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kip in the past year.

And on Thursday, Douglas B. Trussler bought $343,000 worth of Motorcar Parts of America, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $6.86 a piece. Before this latest buy, Trussler bought MPAA on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $990,319 at an average of $5.82 per share. Motorcar Parts of America is trading up about 4.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Trussler is in the green, up about 1.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.96.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: ANGI, MPAA

