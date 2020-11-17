Markets
ACCO

Tuesday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: ACCO, ORCC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Acco Brands' Director, Ronald M. Lombardi, made a $341,745 purchase of ACCO, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $6.83 a piece. Lombardi was up about 13.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ACCO trading as high as $7.74 in trading on Tuesday. Acco Brands is trading off about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at Owl Rock Capital, there was insider buying on Friday, by Vice President Alexis Maged who purchased 15,000 shares at a cost of $13.33 each, for a trade totaling $199,900. This purchase marks the first one filed by Maged in the past twelve months. Owl Rock Capital is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Maged is in the green, up about 3.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.73.

Tuesday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: ACCO, ORCC
VIDEO: Tuesday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: ACCO, ORCC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACCO ORCC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular