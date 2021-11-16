Tuesday 11/16 Insider Buying Report: UBER, TWLO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Uber Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of UBER, at a cost of $44.92 each, for a total investment of $8.98M. Uber Technologies is trading up about 5.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Khosrowshahi in the past twelve months.

And at Twilio, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Jeffrey R. Immelt who bought 3,400 shares for a cost of $295.82 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. Twilio is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. Immelt was up about 5.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TWLO trading as high as $312.31 in trading on Tuesday.

