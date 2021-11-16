Markets
Tuesday 11/16 Insider Buying Report: HFC, ATEC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, HollyFrontier's Director, Franklin Myers, made a $691,200 purchase of HFC, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $34.56 each. HollyFrontier is trading up about 1.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Myers purchased HFC on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $617,257 at an average of $33.71 per share.

And at Alphatec Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Patrick Miles who purchased 50,000 shares at a cost of $11.71 each, for a total investment of $585,500. This buy marks the first one filed by Miles in the past twelve months. Alphatec Holdings is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Miles is in the green, up about 5.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.33.

