Tuesday 11/15 Insider Buying Report: COTY

November 15, 2022 — 10:42 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, Director Olivier Goudet bought $1.49M worth of Coty, buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $7.45 each. Before this latest buy, Goudet purchased COTY on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.28M at an average of $6.38 per share. Coty, is trading up about 5.8% on the day Tuesday. Goudet was up about 6.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with COTY trading as high as $7.92 at last check today.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
