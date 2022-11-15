Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, Director Olivier Goudet bought $1.49M worth of Coty, buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $7.45 each. Before this latest buy, Goudet purchased COTY on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.28M at an average of $6.38 per share. Coty, is trading up about 5.8% on the day Tuesday. Goudet was up about 6.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with COTY trading as high as $7.92 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/15 Insider Buying Report: COTY

