As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, SolarEdge Technologies' Director, Marcel Gani, made a $367,450 purchase of SEDG, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $73.49 each. Gani was up about 9.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SEDG trading as high as $80.33 in trading on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies is trading up about 11.9% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gani in the past year.

And at Ameresco, there was insider buying on Friday, by Executive Vice President Nicole E. Bulgarino who purchased 15,000 shares for a cost of $22.40 each, for a trade totaling $336,000. Ameresco is trading up about 19.4% on the day Tuesday. Bulgarino was up about 20.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AMRC trading as high as $26.94 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: SEDG, AMRC

