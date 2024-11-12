News & Insights

Tuesday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: ATO, LKFN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Atmos Energy's Director, Edward Geiser, made a $362,225 purchase of ATO, buying 2,500 shares at a cost of $144.89 a piece. Geiser was up about 1.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ATO trading as high as $147.52 at last check today. Atmos Energy is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Geiser in the past twelve months.

And at Lakeland Financial, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Robert E. Bartels Jr. who purchased 802 shares at a cost of $72.32 each, for a total investment of $58,001. Before this latest buy, Bartels Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $23,057 shares for a cost of $64.05 a piece. Lakeland Financial is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Bartels Jr. was up about 6.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LKFN trading as high as $76.74 at last check today.

