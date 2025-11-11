On Friday, Nike's Director, Jorgen Knudstorp, made a $1.00M purchase of NKE, buying 16,150 shares at a cost of $62.09 a piece. Nike is trading up about 4.3% on the day Tuesday.
And at DexCom there was insider buying on Monday, by COO Jacob Steven Leach who bought 18,200 shares at a cost of $55.04 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. DexCom is trading up about 5.8% on the day Tuesday. Leach was up about 6.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DXCM trading as high as $58.86 at last check today.
VIDEO: Tuesday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: NKE, DXCM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.