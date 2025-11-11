Markets
BLLN

Tuesday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: BLLN, TMUS

November 11, 2025 — 10:32 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Billiontoone, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Thomas S. Bremner bought 41,666 shares of BLLN, at a cost of $60.00 each, for a total investment of $2.5M. So far Bremner is in the green, up about 74.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $104.50. Billiontoone is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bremner in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, CEO Srini Gopalan purchased $1.98M worth of T-Mobile, purchasing 9,800 shares at a cost of $201.82 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Gopalan in the past year. T-Mobile is trading up about 1.7% on the day Tuesday. Gopalan was up about 3.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TMUS trading as high as $209.60 at last check today.

