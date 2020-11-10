Markets
Tuesday 11/10 Insider Buying Report: MMP, ITGR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Magellan Midstream Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of MMP, for a cost of $35.32 each, for a total investment of $706,486. Joung was up about 7.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MMP trading as high as $37.87 at last check today. Magellan Midstream Partners LP is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Joung made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $562,989 shares for a cost of $42.11 each.

And also on Thursday, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought $290,610 worth of Integer Holdings, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $58.12 each. Before this latest buy, Dziedzic made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $207,719 shares at a cost of $64.91 each. Integer Holdings Corp is trading up about 7% on the day Tuesday. So far Dziedzic is in the green, up about 22.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $71.27.

