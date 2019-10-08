Tuesday 10/8 Insider Buying Report: APRE, HOFT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)'s CEO, Christian S. Schade, made a $165,000 buy of APRE, purchasing 11,000 shares at a cost of $15.00 each. So far Schade is in the green, up about 37.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.68. Aprea Therapeutics is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Co-President — Home Meridian Donald Lee Boone bought $20,960 worth of Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT), buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $20.96 a piece. Hooker Furniture Corp is trading off about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Boone is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.36.

