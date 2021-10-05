Tuesday 10/5 Insider Buying Report: FPI, XXII

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Farmland Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of FPI, at a cost of $12.10 each, for a total investment of $70,482. Investors have the opportunity to snag FPI even cheaper than Good did, with the stock changing hands as low as $11.91 in trading on Tuesday which is 1.6% under Good's purchase price. Farmland Partners is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Good made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $80,300 shares at a cost of $8.03 each.

And at 22nd Century Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer James A. Mish who purchased 20,000 shares at a cost of $2.88 each, for a trade totaling $57,600. Before this latest buy, Mish made one other purchase in the past year, buying $48,450 shares for a cost of $3.23 a piece. 22nd Century Group is trading up about 2.6% on the day Tuesday. Mish was up about 12.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with XXII trading as high as $3.23 in trading on Tuesday.

