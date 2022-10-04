Markets
CDXC

Tuesday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: CDXC, KTTA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, ChromaDex's Cheif Executive Officer, Robert N. Fried, made a $100,000 purchase of CDXC, buying 80,000 shares at a cost of $1.25 each. So far Fried is in the green, up about 15.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.45. ChromaDex Corp is trading up about 6.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Fried made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $54,000 shares at a cost of $2.16 a piece.

And on Thursday, Eric Shahinian purchased $76,299 worth of Pasithea Therapeutics, purchasing 64,357 shares at a cost of $1.19 each. Before this latest buy, Shahinian bought KTTA on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $214,576 at an average of $1.20 per share. Pasithea Therapeutics is trading off about 5.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Shahinian is in the green, up about 12.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.33.

Tuesday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: CDXC, KTTA
VIDEO: Tuesday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: CDXC, KTTA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDXCKTTA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular