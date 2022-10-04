Markets
BRK.A

Tuesday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: BRK.A, MLKN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Berkshire Hathaway, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Vice Chair Gregory Abel bought 23 shares of BRK.A, at a cost of $408005.87 each, for a total investment of $9.38M. Abel was up about 3.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRK.A trading as high as $423810.00 in trading on Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Abel bought BRK.A on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $58.95M at an average of $406527.08 per share.

And at MillerKnoll, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Andrea Owen who purchased 60,606 shares at a cost of $16.88 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. MillerKnoll is trading up about 8.3% on the day Tuesday. So far Owen is in the green, up about 9.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.54.

Tuesday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: BRK.A, MLKN
VIDEO: Tuesday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: BRK.A, MLKN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRK.AMLKN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular