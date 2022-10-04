As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Berkshire Hathaway, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Vice Chair Gregory Abel bought 23 shares of BRK.A, at a cost of $408005.87 each, for a total investment of $9.38M. Abel was up about 3.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRK.A trading as high as $423810.00 in trading on Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Abel bought BRK.A on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $58.95M at an average of $406527.08 per share.

And at MillerKnoll, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Andrea Owen who purchased 60,606 shares at a cost of $16.88 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. MillerKnoll is trading up about 8.3% on the day Tuesday. So far Owen is in the green, up about 9.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.54.

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: BRK.A, MLKN

