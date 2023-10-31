Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Keurig Dr Pepper's Chief R&D Officer, Karin Rotem-wildeman, made a $211,148 purchase of KDP, buying 7,050 shares at a cost of $29.95 a piece. So far Rotem-wildeman is in the green, up about 1.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $30.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Rotem-wildeman bought KDP on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $2.82M at an average of $34.15 per share.

And at Equifax, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Melissa D. Smith who bought 914 shares at a cost of $166.27 each, for a total investment of $151,971. This purchase marks the first one filed by Smith in the past year. Equifax is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/31 Insider Buying Report: KDP, EFX

