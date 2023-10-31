Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Capitol Federal Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director James G. Morris purchased 21,000 shares of CFFN, for a cost of $5.03 each, for a total investment of $105,579. Morris was up about 4.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CFFN trading as high as $5.27 in trading on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

And at Mobileye Global, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Patrick P. Gelsinger who bought 2,845 shares for a cost of $35.18 each, for a total investment of $100,083. Before this latest buy, Gelsinger made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $100,391 shares at a cost of $37.88 a piece. Mobileye Global is trading up about 6.2% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/31 Insider Buying Report: CFFN, MBLY

