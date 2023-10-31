News & Insights

Markets
CFFN

Tuesday 10/31 Insider Buying Report: CFFN, MBLY

October 31, 2023 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Capitol Federal Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director James G. Morris purchased 21,000 shares of CFFN, for a cost of $5.03 each, for a total investment of $105,579. Morris was up about 4.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CFFN trading as high as $5.27 in trading on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

And at Mobileye Global, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Patrick P. Gelsinger who bought 2,845 shares for a cost of $35.18 each, for a total investment of $100,083. Before this latest buy, Gelsinger made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $100,391 shares at a cost of $37.88 a piece. Mobileye Global is trading up about 6.2% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 10/31 Insider Buying Report: CFFN, MBLY

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/31 Insider Buying Report: CFFN, MBLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFFN
MBLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.