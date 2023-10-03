News & Insights

Markets
DSGN

Tuesday 10/3 Insider Buying Report: DSGN, SPG

October 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Design Therapeutics' Director, Rodney W. Lappe, made a $49,287 buy of DSGN, purchasing 21,000 shares at a cost of $2.35 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to snag DSGN at a price even lower than Lappe did, with shares changing hands as low as $2.26 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 3.7% below Lappe's purchase price. Design Therapeutics is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Lappe made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $119,426 shares for a cost of $7.96 a piece.

And at Simon Property Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Larry C. Glasscock who bought 427 shares for a cost of $110.04 each, for a trade totaling $46,987. Before this latest buy, Glasscock purchased SPG at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $123,532 at an average of $113.96 per share. Simon Property Group is trading off about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up SPG even cheaper than Glasscock did, with the stock changing hands as low as $102.11 at last check today which is 7.2% below Glasscock's purchase price.

Tuesday 10/3 Insider Buying Report: DSGN, SPGVIDEO: Tuesday 10/3 Insider Buying Report: DSGN, SPG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DSGN
SPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.