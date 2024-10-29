News & Insights

Tuesday 10/29 Insider Buying Report: INGM, PSQH

October 29, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At INGM, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Alain Monie purchased 227,000 shares of INGM, for a cost of $22.00 each, for a total investment of $4.99M. So far Monie is in the green, up about 9.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $24.11. INGM is trading off about 1.4% on the day Tuesday.

And at PSQ Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Kelly Lynn Loeffler who purchased 1,203,704 shares at a cost of $2.70 each, for a total investment of $3.25M. PSQ Holdings is trading up about 17.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Loeffler is in the green, up about 25.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.39.

