Tuesday 10/29 Insider Buying Report: BRP, AAL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At BRP Group (BRP), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Joseph D. Finney purchased 35,000 shares of BRP, for a cost of $14.00 each, for a total investment of $490,000. Finney was up about 14.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRP trading as high as $15.98 at last check today. BRP Group is trading down about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Finney in the past twelve months.

And also on Monday, Director James F. Albaugh purchased $314,070 worth of American Airlines Group (AAL), purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $31.41 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Albaugh in the past twelve months. American Airlines Group is trading down about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

