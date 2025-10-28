Markets
Tuesday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: RANI, KO

October 28, 2025 — 10:37 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Rani Therapeutics Holdings', Mir Imran, made a $1.26M buy of RANI, purchasing 2,083,334 shares at a cost of $0.60 a piece. So far Imran is in the green, up about 228.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.99. Rani Therapeutics Holdings is trading up about 5.3% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Director Max R. Levchin purchased $998,676 worth of Coca-Cola, purchasing 14,267 shares at a cost of $70.00 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Levchin in the past twelve months. Coca-Cola is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
