Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Rani Therapeutics Holdings', Mir Imran, made a $1.26M buy of RANI, purchasing 2,083,334 shares at a cost of $0.60 a piece. So far Imran is in the green, up about 228.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.99. Rani Therapeutics Holdings is trading up about 5.3% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Director Max R. Levchin purchased $998,676 worth of Coca-Cola, purchasing 14,267 shares at a cost of $70.00 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Levchin in the past twelve months. Coca-Cola is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: RANI, KO

