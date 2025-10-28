As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, CorMedix's Director, Myron Kaplan, made a $275,500 buy of CRMD, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $11.02 a piece. So far Kaplan is in the green, up about 7.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.84. CorMedix is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kaplan in the past twelve months.

And at X4 Pharmaceuticals, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Executive Chairman Adam R. Craig who bought 86,206 shares for a cost of $2.90 each, for a trade totaling $249,997. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Craig is in the green, up about 36.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.96.

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: CRMD, XFOR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.