Tuesday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: NVR, ADMA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NVR, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, VP, Chief Accounting Officer Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of NVR, at a cost of $4860.00 each, for a total investment of $486,000. NVR is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Kelpy made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $66,640 shares for a cost of $3919.98 each.

And at ADMA Biologics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Young Kwon who bought 100,000 shares for a cost of $1.00 each, for a total investment of $100,000. ADMA Biologics is trading up about 8.9% on the day Tuesday. Kwon was up about 40.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ADMA trading as high as $1.40 in trading on Tuesday.

