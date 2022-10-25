Markets
LMT

Tuesday 10/25 Insider Buying Report: LMT, CCI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lockheed Martin, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of LMT, for a cost of $441.43 each, for a total investment of $250,732. So far Donovan is in the green, up about 4.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $462.57. Lockheed Martin is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Donovan purchased LMT on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $500,603 at an average of $417.17 per share.

And at Crown Castle, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Matthew Thornton III who purchased 1,215 shares for a cost of $123.78 each, for a trade totaling $150,398. Crown Castle is trading up about 3.6% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 10/25 Insider Buying Report: LMT, CCI
VIDEO: Tuesday 10/25 Insider Buying Report: LMT, CCI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMTCCI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular