Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lockheed Martin, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of LMT, for a cost of $441.43 each, for a total investment of $250,732. So far Donovan is in the green, up about 4.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $462.57. Lockheed Martin is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Donovan purchased LMT on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $500,603 at an average of $417.17 per share.

And at Crown Castle, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Matthew Thornton III who purchased 1,215 shares for a cost of $123.78 each, for a trade totaling $150,398. Crown Castle is trading up about 3.6% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/25 Insider Buying Report: LMT, CCI

