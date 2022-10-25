Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, First Financial Bankshares' Director, Johnny Trotter, made a $147,760 buy of FFIN, purchasing 4,000 shares at a cost of $36.94 a piece. First Financial Bankshares is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Trotter purchased FFIN on 10 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.1M at an average of $43.31 per share.

And at Fifth Third Bancorp, there was insider buying on Friday, by EVP & Chief Financial Officer James C. Leonard who bought 3,893 shares at a cost of $32.16 each, for a total investment of $125,179. This purchase marks the first one filed by Leonard in the past twelve months. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading up about 2.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Leonard is in the green, up about 9.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $35.34.

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/25 Insider Buying Report: FFIN, FITB

